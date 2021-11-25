Features Basic income grant alternative hits a hurdle The clock is ticking down towards the expiry of the special Covid grant, but attempts to replace it with a more affordable grant targeted at the poorest households have suffered a major setback B L Premium

Ajoint National Treasury/University of Cape Town (UCT) study into the feasibility of replacing or extending the special Covid social relief of distress (SRD) grant has set the cat among the pigeons.

Civil society organisations are in a froth after presidency officials used the report’s findings to suggest, in a draft antipoverty strategy document, that the SRD grant be replaced with a pilot project to test the feasibility of an entirely new grant formulation — the family poverty grant (FPG)...