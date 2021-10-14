Opinion / Columnists ANTHONY BUTLER: The big problem with BIGs: loan sharks and vampire firms love them Large social grants have become collateral for debt, a Black Sash report has shown B L Premium

Social grants are not really a local government issue, even if the ANC manifesto celebrates 18-million social grants per month. The basic income grant (BIG) has not been a central part of the election campaign for any party.

A recent report by consultancy Intellidex pointed to a failure by BIG advocates to deal with the implications of the tax increases necessary to fund it. But fiscal probity is unlikely to be the real reason for parties’ BIG-hesitancy during the campaign...