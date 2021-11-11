Features Don’t aim low, SA Stronger economic growth will elude SA if it doesn’t reform — fast — and if it fails to speed up the vaccine rollout. Simply muddling through as horrific unemployment persists is not a sustainable option B L Premium

SA has scored from a post-pandemic hat-trick: strong global growth; supportive domestic fiscal and monetary policies; and an easing of lockdown measures. But achingly slow structural reform, as well as vaccine hesitancy, will likely prevent the country from hitting much higher growth rates.

Instead, SA will probably muddle its way through the next few years of economic challenges, with growth dipping below 2% by 2025 even with some uplift from the global economy...