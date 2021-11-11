Don’t aim low, SA
Stronger economic growth will elude SA if it doesn’t reform — fast — and if it fails to speed up the vaccine rollout. Simply muddling through as horrific unemployment persists is not a sustainable option
11 November 2021 - 05:00
SA has scored from a post-pandemic hat-trick: strong global growth; supportive domestic fiscal and monetary policies; and an easing of lockdown measures. But achingly slow structural reform, as well as vaccine hesitancy, will likely prevent the country from hitting much higher growth rates.
Instead, SA will probably muddle its way through the next few years of economic challenges, with growth dipping below 2% by 2025 even with some uplift from the global economy...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now