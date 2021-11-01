Opinion / Columnists DUMA GQUBULE: Constantly rising social grants affordable in a constantly growing economy The writer argues that economy needs the stimulus of a basic income grant B L Premium

Many years ago I discovered that my helper was a survivor of gender-based violence (GBV). Every month her boyfriend forced her to give him her salary. I remembered this chilling story when I heard that the government was considering an idiotic plan to replace the R350 Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant that is now being paid to more than 9-million people, with a family poverty grant that could go to 1-million households at the end of April 2022.

Apparently, this is one of the reasons finance minister Enoch Godongwana postponed his medium-term budget policy statement. A cabinet meeting next Tuesday will decide. It could be an explosive debate. There are divisions within the presidency and between the presidency and the National Treasury. Lest we forget, nine weeks after the Treasury stopped the SRD grant at the end of April, SA witnessed its worst social unrest since 1994...