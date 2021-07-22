Features Tokyo Olympic Games: inside the rings of fear The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games kick off this week — a year late, and amid fierce criticism BL PREMIUM

The Tokyo Olympics will kick off on July 23 despite fierce opposition from health officials, Japan’s emperor and residents of the pandemic-ravaged city of 14-million, which is under a fourth state of emergency, a lockdown and a spectator ban.

Japan is experiencing a near-record number of Covid cases amid a disappointing vaccination rollout. At the time of going to print, the seven-day rolling average for confirmed new cases was 3,113 a day — a 96% increase on the previous 14 days. On July 19, there were 2,368 confirmed new cases in the country, with 1,387 registered in Tokyo on July 20. Tokyo’s case rate is the highest it’s been since January 22, according to statistics from Japan’s bureau of general affairs...