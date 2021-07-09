World / Asia

Will robots fill stands at Tokyo Games?

Organisers have not said if they might use some sort of spectator alternative to help create atmosphere in stadiums

09 July 2021 - 16:55 Manasi Pathak
Picture: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG
Picture: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

The Olympics will take place without spectators in Tokyo later in July after a resurgent coronavirus forced Japan to declare a state of emergency in the capital that will run throughout the Games.

Organisers have not announced whether they might use some sort of spectator alternative to help create atmosphere in stadiums, but below are some examples used in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic:

In May, Belarusian soccer team Dinamo Brest filled the stands with mannequins sporting cut-out portraits of real supporters, while German Bundesliga club Borussia Moenchengladbach offered to put a “cardboard you” in the stands for €19.

Elsewhere, the English Premier League used audio effects and computer-generated ‘fans’ to improve the viewer experience for its soccer matches.

The Indian Premier League also used pre-recorded crowd cheers and applause and had ‘fan walls’ at venues to allow fans to virtually attend the matches.

In Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league, fans could use the ‘Remote Cheerer system’ to cheer or boo the players on the pitch via their smartphones, sending either a pre-recorded shout-out or their personal message.

In July, the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks baseball team played with 20 dancing robots cheering them on from the stands. The robots — yellow dog-like machines and white humanoid Pepper bots — danced to the team’s fight song on a podium, some of them wearing Hawks caps and waving flags to support the team.

In Incheon, South Korea, a baseball game was held with spectators printed onto banners placed across the stadium. A live stream of fans’ faces viewing the game was also shown on stadium screens for players. 

Reuters

Olympics bans spectators after Tokyo declares Covid-19 emergency

Prime Minister says Tokyo must be prevented from becoming the source of another wave of infections
Sport
1 day ago

Tokyo bans spectators from Olympic events as Covid-19 cases rise

The majority of Japanese still oppose holding the Games amid the pandemic and a slow vaccine rollout
World
1 day ago

Job not done yet, says Simbine

Italy-based new African 100m record-holder Akani Simbine says he is primed for Tokyo Olympics
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Five people fully vaccinated with Covishield die ...
World
2.
Former US defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies ...
World / Americas
3.
Japan expected to extend Covid-19 curbs in Tokyo
World / Asia
4.
EU gives nod to India’s Covishield vaccine
World / Europe
5.
Rishi Sunak sets out post-Brexit financial ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Japan mulls ban on Olympic spectators as public anger grows

World / Asia

Akani Simbine breaks African 100m record in Hungary

Sport / Other Sport

Pandemic Olympics a logistical nightmare for contestants

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.