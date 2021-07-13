ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Covid-19 is still with us and requires a global response
13 July 2021 - 14:49
The Covid-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc across political and economic activity, productivity, distribution cycles and spending and consumption patterns. But not to be underplayed in any way is the effect on the lives of millions of people about the world.
For instance, as soon as the pandemic reached India there were reports of people walking to their rural homes for days on end to escape its effects, unsure of the present or the future and with strong memories of the plight of refugees and displacement that followed partition in 1947. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now