Opinion / Columnists ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Covid-19 is still with us and requires a global response BL PREMIUM

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc across political and economic activity, productivity, distribution cycles and spending and consumption patterns. But not to be underplayed in any way is the effect on the lives of millions of people about the world.

For instance, as soon as the pandemic reached India there were reports of people walking to their rural homes for days on end to escape its effects, unsure of the present or the future and with strong memories of the plight of refugees and displacement that followed partition in 1947. ..