Insidious: what Zuma's jail card means for the ANC Former president Jacob Zuma's disdain for the judiciary and the rule of law has finally caught up with him. Considering his intransigence, it was only a matter of time

The legal ramifications of the Constitutional Court judgment sentencing former president Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail will resonate far into the future. But its political implications are a weighty matter too, particularly for President Cyril Ramaphosa as he attempts to "reform" the ruling ANC.

Acting chief justice Sisi Khampepe offered an apt opening to a devastating judgment that will now send the giggling, gyrating godfather of Nkandla to prison for contempt of court. Reading the 66-page majority judgment, Khampepe quoted SA’s first democratic president, Nelson Mandela: "We expect you to stand on guard not only against direct assault on the principles of the constitution, but against insidious corrosion."..