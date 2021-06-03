Behind Thabo Mbeki’s ‘I told you so’
Thabo Mbeki’s recent comments indicate a shift in the party’s thinking around the concept of two centres of power. But the practice is so embedded in the ANC that few are likely to agree to such a profound change
03 June 2021 - 05:00
Former president Thabo Mbeki has an elegant — if convoluted — way of saying: "I told you so." And he does so at every possible opportunity.
He may feel entitled to do this. After all, his attempts to block Jacob Zuma’s ascent to the presidency were, in hindsight, justified, even if his methods were flawed...
