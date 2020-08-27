Stats SA: On a slippery slope
SA’s national statistics are still reliable, but won’t be for long if Stats SA continues to be starved of resources
27 August 2020 - 05:00
Stats SA is confident that SA’s basic statistics — including the consumer price index (CPI) and GDP — are sound and of good quality. However, it warns that ongoing budget cuts are placing a huge strain on its system and threaten the accuracy of future statistics.
Stats SA was responding to questions from the FM based on an emotional opinion piece in the Sunday Times (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/opinion-and-analysis/2020-08-16-failure-to-gather-statistics-or-use-them-is-sas-fatal-policy-error/) last week by former statistician-general Pali Lehohla.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now