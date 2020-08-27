Features Stats SA: On a slippery slope SA’s national statistics are still reliable, but won’t be for long if Stats SA continues to be starved of resources BL PREMIUM

Stats SA is confident that SA’s basic statistics — including the consumer price index (CPI) and GDP — are sound and of good quality. However, it warns that ongoing budget cuts are placing a huge strain on its system and threaten the accuracy of future statistics.

Stats SA was responding to questions from the FM based on an emotional opinion piece in the Sunday Times (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/opinion-and-analysis/2020-08-16-failure-to-gather-statistics-or-use-them-is-sas-fatal-policy-error/) last week by former statistician-general Pali Lehohla.