BUDGET CUTS
Stats SA shelves vital survey on poverty
13 July 2020 - 05:10
Stats SA, the government’s official data collection agency, which will have R200m cut from its already strained budget, says it will need to shelve the income and expenditure survey planned for this year and next.
Stats SA produces a range of statistics on GDP, the consumer price index, employment, economic output and so on, which are crucial for planning by business and the government.
