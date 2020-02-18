Stats SA’s council set to quit over funding crisis
The body charged with safeguarding the country’s official statistics has threatened to walk, if the agency which produces a raft of economic and social statistics does not get more funding
18 February 2020 - 23:25
The funding crisis at Stats SA came to a head on Tuesday as the body charged with safeguarding the country’s official statistics threatened to resign if the agency does not get more funding.
Stats SA produces a raft of important statistics on everything from consumer inflation, and unemployment numbers, to surveys on poverty and inequality. These are used to inform private sector planning and government’s policymaking and budgeting on crucial services such as health and education.
