Features Activists in bid to have arms deal inquiry judges impeached Arms deal activists Hennie van Vuuren and Paul Holden have lodged a complaint with the Judicial Service Commission to have the judges who oversaw the arms deal inquiry impeached

The ghosts of SA’s multibillion-rand arms deal have once again returned to haunt the judges who were tasked with investigating the infamous corruption scandal — a process that took years and cost millions, only to end in a what critics have called a "whitewash".

But if arms deal investigators and activists Hennie van Vuuren and Paul Holden have their way, the judges who sat on that commission of inquiry should be subject to impeachment. On Tuesday, they lodged a complaint to that effect with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).