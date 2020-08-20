Activists in bid to have arms deal inquiry judges impeached
Arms deal activists Hennie van Vuuren and Paul Holden have lodged a complaint with the Judicial Service Commission to have the judges who oversaw the arms deal inquiry impeached
20 August 2020 - 05:00
The ghosts of SA’s multibillion-rand arms deal have once again returned to haunt the judges who were tasked with investigating the infamous corruption scandal — a process that took years and cost millions, only to end in a what critics have called a "whitewash".
But if arms deal investigators and activists Hennie van Vuuren and Paul Holden have their way, the judges who sat on that commission of inquiry should be subject to impeachment. On Tuesday, they lodged a complaint to that effect with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now