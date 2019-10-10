Opinion / Columnists GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Dudu Myeni, like Jacob Zuma, uses well-worn Stalingrad gambit Former SAA chair’s claim to be broke is unconvincing and is simply an attempt to avoid accountability BL PREMIUM

Pleading poverty seems to be the latest excuse of those avoiding accountability. Controversial former SAA chair Dudu Myeni, considered by many to have contributed more than her fair share to clipping the wings of our national carrier, has joined this group.

For the third time on Thursday Myeni failed to appear in court for the delinquent director case brought against her by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the SAA Pilots’ Association (Saapa), but her legal team managed to get a postponement after saying they needed more time to prepare.