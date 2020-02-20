Low-hanging fruit: Unpacking SA’s exports

SA’s agricultural sector, identified by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his state of the nation address last week as one of the sectors with the "greatest potential for growth", is exploring new export markets in an effort to stimulate the economy and create much-needed jobs.

Agriculture minister Thoko Didiza’s spokesperson, Reggie Ngcobo, tells the FM that SA is in negotiations for market access to export pears to China and Taiwan, table grapes to South Korea and Vietnam, avocados to Japan, India and the US, apples to Thailand, pome fruit to Mexico and citrus to the Philippines.

Agricultural Business Chamber chief economist Wandile Sihlobo explains that SA’s 7% year-on-year growth in agricultural exports, to $10.6bn in 2018, was largely due to increased exports of oranges, grapes, wine, apples, wool, lemons, mandarins and pears, among other products.

Sihlobo says access to new markets is important for SA, given that the country’s agricultural sector is export dependent. "If we are to bring new entrants into farming and create jobs, that cannot happen if exports are not prioritised in the process," he tells the FM. "SA’s opening up of all these export markets is key to further expansion of the industry."

Sihlobo says the agriculture sector is experiencing "a bit of momentum" as far as exports are concerned.

In part, this is thanks to the efforts of the government, says Absa Agribusiness senior agricultural economist Wessel Lemmer. "The support from the agriculture department in getting access to those markets is commendable. It’s the right thing to do because it’s supporting primary agriculture, which in turn will lead to job creation and economic growth."