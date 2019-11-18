Economy Africa on track to get back to GDP growth surge Continent’s leaders are moving quickly to open up regional and global markets BL PREMIUM

Africa is on track to return to its GDP surge recorded in the earlier part of the millennium as the continents’ leaders move with speed to open up regional and global markets.

According to a new report written by The Economist intelligence unit titled “Promise and perils: Scaling up businesses in Sub-Saharan Africa”, the ambitious African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement could be the catalyst for growth and structural transformation across the continent.