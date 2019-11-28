SOLA DAVID-BORHA: States of opportunity are burgeoning across Africa

As the global economy falters on the back of geopolitical tensions and rising trade barriers, Africa’s resilience shows just how far the continent has progressed in recent years.

The region’s growth has historically been driven by commodity prices, making it vulnerable to slowdowns in other markets. Now, however, Africa’s fastest-growing countries are not simply rich in commodities — they have diversified economies and sound policies.

According to International Monetary Fund projections, GDP growth in Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to accelerate to 3.6% in 2020 and 4.2% by 2024. Over the medium term, growth is projected to average above 5% for about two-fifths of those economies.

Africa’s challenges are well known, but it is clear its economy is gaining traction. And the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement, which is set to boost intra-African trade after its implementation next year, will further drive growth and shield the region from downturns in other markets.

As Africa’s economy has gained traction, so has recognition of the continent’s potential. In the first six months of the year, Standard Bank provided expansionary funding for multinationals and large domestic corporates across the region worth R92bn. Growth-boosting investments have continued into the second half, including in East Africa’s consumer goods sector.

There is investor interest in physical infrastructure, in critical sectors such as health care and education, and in digital infrastructure, including data centres. These will deepen financial inclusion and enable e-commerce, leading to higher incomes and increased consumer spending.