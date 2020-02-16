AfCFTA will give producers and exporters a shot in the arm

Now that President Cyril Ramaphosa has been elected to chair the AU he is keen to see progress with the African Continental Free-Trade Area agreement (AfCFTA), which is set to be operational by July 2020.

In his acceptance speech in Addis Ababa, Ramaphosa said that AfCFTA would enable the continent to work together, reignite industrialisation and pave the way for the continent’s integration into the global economy. He noted that the success of AfCFTA depended on infrastructure development.

According to our research, compiled in conjunction with Oxford Economics, AfCFTA will increase the competitiveness of the continent’s producers and exporters, incentivise new business, improve prospects for increased local value, establish new intraregional value chains, and serve to lower inflation in the long term.

It will help address Africa’s industrial deficit and reduce the continent’s overreliance on primary goods exports.

Yet tangible benefits with a wider reach across the continent will probably only be realised from 2030 onwards due to a number of obstacles, including a lack of cohesive and reliable infrastructure, unreliable sources for water and electricity, and political instability and policy concerns.

Over the past decade Africa has made progress in overcoming the infrastructure financing shortfalls. In November 2019 the African Development Bank (AfDB) announced at the Africa Investment Forum in Johannesburg that infrastructure investment in Africa amounted to more than $100bn in 2018, with about $25bn coming from China.

Of the overall amount 40% went to energy infrastructure. China, through its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is Africa’s largest trading and investment partner, but the opportunities for investment and collaboration extend beyond China to other Asian nations, such as Japan, and the US.

However, Africa’s transport infrastructure is behind the global average. With an area of 30.4-million square kilometres, Africa’s size makes it challenging to build reliable transport networks and the continent’s major rivers (Congo, Niger and Nile) are unsuited as transport channels due to cataracts and deltas.

SA — as well as countries in North Africa such as Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia and Algeria — generally boast more sophisticated transport infrastructure, but landlocked nations lack easy access to ports, making their markets less accessible.