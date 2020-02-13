Hard slog ahead for SA’s motoring sector

Motor industry executives are putting on a brave face at the start of a potentially pivotal year for the sector, still the poster child of the government’s reindustrialisation policy.

On the surface, there are plenty of reasons to be positive. The industry exported a record number of vehicles in 2019. Toyota SA said recently it is spending R4bn to introduce new models and upgrade its vehicle assembly and warehousing facilities. Isuzu SA has begun exporting locally built bakkie kits for reassembly in Kenya. Volkswagen SA boasted record vehicle production in 2019 and hopes to improve further this year.

The launch, every week, of shiny new car and commercial vehicle models enhances the impression of a vibrant industry and market.

Dig a little, however, and the picture is less alluring.

Toyota SA CEO Andrew Kirby thinks the domestic new-vehicle market could shrink another 4% in 2020, its sixth contraction in seven years. The market is already 17% smaller than it was in 2013, and 25% below its 2016 peak.

Kirby isn’t alone in his pessimism. Rand Merchant Bank chief economist Ettienne le Roux says all the economic indicators point to further market decline.

And Mike Mabasa, CEO of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA, says: "The new-vehicle market is expected to face further consolidation until SA breaks out of its low-growth trap."

This was all underscored last week, when January sales figures showed the market significantly weaker than a year earlier — though the decision by German carmaker BMW, for reasons known only to itself, to bar its global operations from revealing monthly sales numbers has clouded the exact size of the decline. In future, BMW SA, like the rest of the group, will release aggregate figures every three months.

Repercussions of the smaller market are being felt everywhere. Mark Dommisse, chair of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association, says the pace at which independent dealerships are closing or being swallowed by groups may accelerate.

Imported vehicle brands, which used to insist on exclusive dealer representation, are increasingly open to multifranchise deals, through which one dealer sells multiple brands.