Haval makes inroads in SA motor market

Twelve years after they set out to conquer SA, Chinese car brands have failed to mount a sustained market challenge. Could Haval, which came to SA in 2017, be the one to finally turn the tide?

Haval SUVs are becoming a familiar sight on SA roads. Local MD Charles Zhao says he expects to sell 10,000 vehicles in 2019, rising to 15,000 within five years.

Industry figures show the brand regularly outsells more established nameplates such as Honda, Opel, Volvo, Peugeot and Mitsubishi.

Owned by Great Wall Motors (GWM), the Haval brand was launched in China in 2013. It is now present in more than 30 countries, but its main market remains China where, last year, it sold nearly 1-million vehicles.

None of this guarantees success in SA. Many consumers remain wary of Chinese cars in general. When they first arrived in SA, they gained a reputation for being cheap, but not much else. Quality levels ranged from decent to appalling. The same applied to after-sales service.

"There have been some really bad products with poor support and bad ethics," says former Geely SA MD John Jessup. "Some Chinese manufacturers have this image of SA as a developing country where they can get away with inferior products and behaviour. They got it completely wrong. We have demanding customers in a highly developed and competitive market."

There has also been a tendency to disappear when things get tough. Geely entered and quit the SA market twice, leaving thousands of customers in the lurch. Chery and Chana were among others to leave.

Of course, companies from other countries have also left. In 2017, General Motors disinvested from SA a second time. Citroën is about to re-enter the market after also leaving twice. The difference is that these companies have a long history in SA, with accompanying goodwill. It also helps that, when they left, they made provision for owners of their products.

Chinese commercial vehicle brands like GWM, Beijing Automobile Works (BAW) and FAW Group have persevered and built up an appreciable SA presence. Overall, though, says Jessup: "I don’t think the average SA consumer is convinced Chinese motor brands are here to stay."