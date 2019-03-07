Speed bumps ahead for SA’s motor industry

This year was always going to be a challenging one for the SA motor industry — and it has just become even more complex. Horrible new-car sales figures released on March 1 suggest the market performance this year could be considerably worse than the negative figures already bandied about by analysts.

That’s bad news for an industry also facing the prospect of strikes, tariff penalties in a valuable export market, and the need to redesign its business model for a new production incentive regime.

Political uncertainty ahead of the elections in May was bound to affect buying activity — particularly when mixed with economic stagnation, soaring fuel prices and Eskom’s inability to keep the lights on.

Everyone hopes optimism (and electricity) will return after the elections, but that’s precisely when the industry will face its next challenge. The current three-yearly agreement with the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) expires mid-2019 and there are already rumblings of potential conflict.

Andrew Kirby, CEO of Toyota SA and president of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA, says: "We are expecting tough negotiations. The union environment has been more agitated during this … period of tension and uncertainty."

Volkswagen SA MD Thomas Schäfer adds: "Numsa has told us the gloves are off."

While all this is going on, motor companies and their components suppliers are preparing for the next phase of the automotive production & development programme (APDP), starting in January 2021 and running until 2035. Launched in 2013, the APDP has improved the industry’s competitiveness. But trade & industry minister Rob Davies is unhappy with progress in some areas.