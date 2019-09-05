Feeding the kitty

Multinationals in the components and truck sectors are ready to join vehicle manufacturers in creating a multibillion-rand venture capital fund to develop a black-owned automotive supplier industry.

SA’s seven high-volume motor companies — BMW, Ford, Isuzu, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Toyota and Volkswagen — have agreed in principle to create a R4bn pool to support black industrialists wanting to provide goods and services to the motor industry.

At present, nearly all the components companies providing parts direct to SA vehicle assembly lines are multinational subsidiaries. These are known as tier 1 suppliers. Beneath them are tiers 2 and 3, which build the materials and subcomponents that go into the main parts.

It is here that the government wants to see wholesale black participation.

Under the next phase of the automotive production & development programme (APDP), from 2021 to 2035, the aim is for at least 25% of the two lower tiers to be black owned.

Progress under the current APDP, launched in 2013, has been painfully slow. Government funding for black automotive industrialisation has been available but hard to source; and systems to identify and support candidates are inefficient.

Motor companies have now taken it upon themselves to do it, but even they have struggled. Volkswagen SA MD Thomas Schäfer, whose company has been one of the more successful, admits: "It’s been very slow, very difficult."

The hope is that a co-ordinated, target-driven motor industry fund will succeed where other efforts have stalled. The industry, rather than the government, knows what it needs and will actively support black candidates who supply it.