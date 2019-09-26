Features / Cover Story A lean, green, African manufacturing future The Durban-based Toyota Wessels Institute for Manufacturing Studies exists to raise the level of manufacturing knowledge and management across Africa BL PREMIUM

When is a Toyota education college not a Toyota education college?

When it’s a business school. It may bear the company name, but, says executive director Justin Barnes, the Toyota Wessels Institute for Manufacturing Studies (Twims) is operationally independent of the Japanese motor company.