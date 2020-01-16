Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: David Mabuza’s nose out of joint As Ramaphosa looks more and more like a leader who cannot lead, his deputy, David Mabuza, is trying to position himself as someone who can BL PREMIUM

In the absence of leadership, chaos ensues. The country, which has barely eased back from the brink after a decade of misrule under Jacob Zuma, cannot afford a leadership vacuum. But unfortunately, that is exactly what we have two years into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration.

The strain is beginning to show, as evidenced by Cosatu’s stance on Eskom and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan in the past week. Shortly after Deputy President David Mabuza accused Gordhan of misleading Ramaphosa on load-shedding, the union grouping called for Gordhan’s head.