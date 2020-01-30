Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Government’s great SOE fib: no more interference Ramaphosa’s declarations about government noninterference in the operation of state-owned enterprises ring hollow BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa was his usual charming self last Monday at the lekgotla that followed the ANC’s national executive committee meeting. He could afford charm: he had just easily swatted away a brewing rebellion against him within the party. It doesn’t matter that the putsch was allegedly led by the useless and corrupt Mosebenzi Zwane. It had still been swatted away.

Ramaphosa told the lekgotla that there would no longer be any political interference in the operational matters of state-owned enterprises (SOEs). He said the only time political interference would be allowed in SOEs would be on "strategic matters" and where there was "clear mismanagement and company failure".