JUSTICE MALALA: Zumaites in the crosshairs Many of those who are about to face the music allege there is a conspiracy against them by Pravin Gordhan and Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa must surely be very worried by the news delivered by former state security minister Bongani Bongo last week. The incoherent Bongo, fresh from court after being charged with trying to bribe a member of the Eskom inquiry back in 2017, said information in his possession indicated that ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule would be facing the courts next. He further disclosed there are eight other ANC luminaries likely to be arrested for all sorts of malfeasance in the next few months.

For Ramaphosa such arrests will be a test, and potentially a major one. All of those in the crosshairs of the law enforcement agencies are leaders of the Jacob Zuma faction of the party. What will they do now — and will it break the already divided ANC that Ramaphosa is so eager to keep intact? Or will those who support these discredited leaders move on, leaving them to face the consequences of their actions on their own?