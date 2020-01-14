HORSE RACING
Mkhwebane denies claim she tried to coerce Phumelela to pay R10m settlement
14 January 2020 - 05:10
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has denied claims she threatened SA’s largest horse-racing body with an investigation into its operations, after it refused to pay a breeder a R10m legal settlement.
Phumelela Gaming and Leisure said it had received a letter in November 2018 from Mkhwebane in which the public protector said it was "regrettable" that the body had refused to agree to the R10m settlement proposal made by former thoroughbred racehorse breeder Phindiwe Kema.
