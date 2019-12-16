Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: Our big winners and losers of the decade are ... Politicians, presidents, state captors, heads of SOEs and opposition parties all honoured BL PREMIUM

Mr President, esteemed guests, ladies and — sorry what? That's not the president? It’s the cardboard cut-out they’ve been using since Nasrec? Ah well, as Pravin Gordhan said to the Guptas outside the Treasury door, you can’t have it all.

Hindsight, they say, is 20/20, so what better time than now, the cusp of 2020, to gather together here in this beautiful ballroom and to look back at the past 10 years as we celebrate tonight’s Best of the Decade Awards?