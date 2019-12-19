Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: Ace and Busi – wounded and cornered Two of the leading figures in the anti-Ramaphosa fightback group, Ace Magashule and Busisiwe Mkhwebane, could be at their most dangerous now BL PREMIUM

A reckoning is on the cards for the fightback grouping in the first half of 2020 — all the signs are there, the walls are closing in. At the heart of this group, which is resisting President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state clean-up efforts, are two people in powerful positions: ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

There are signs that their position is becoming increasingly precarious.