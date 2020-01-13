Opinion / Columnists BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Cyril Ramaphosa’s multiplying falsehoods are hurting his cause BL PREMIUM

In an attempt to save his boss’s waning reputation as a truth teller, David Mabuza nonchalantly threw Pravin Gordhan and the Eskom management under the metaphorical bus.

Poor Pravin. Everybody is always picking on him, the resident scapegoat.