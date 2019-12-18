National DA is taking its Mkhwebane spy allegations to the appeal court MP Glynnis Breytenbach, whose allegations against the public protector were thrown out by the Western Cape High Court, says she is confident she can prove her case BL PREMIUM

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach has turned to the Supreme Court of Appeal in a bid to prove she was justified in saying public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was a spy.

Breytenbach says she is “very confident” she will be able to prove her spy allegations against Mkhwebane, who launched a defamation suit against Breytenbach in 2017. This came after Breytenbach and fellow DA MP Werner Horn suggested at a press conference in September 2016 that the public protector was a spy appointed to perpetuate state capture during former president Jacob Zuma’s term.