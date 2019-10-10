Features Ramaphosa pushes for reconciliation in ANC Cyril Ramaphosa’s appeal for unity at the recent ANC NEC may not have been enough to overcome the factionalism that has riven the ruling party — but some things, at least, seem to be going his way BL PREMIUM

With the DA facing the toughest test since its formation, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa sought to rally the troops, talking up unity and renewal at the party’s special national executive committee (NEC) meeting late last month.

The meeting came amid perceptions in broader society that Ramaphosa’s renewal project has stalled The economy is in the doldrums, there’s no movement by the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for state capture and corruption to account, and little to show for continued bailouts of state-owned entities.