EXCLUSIVE: Corporates leave R8bn tax hole in SA

Two groundbreaking research papers on corporate tax avoidance in SA have found that the authorities have grossly underestimated the scale of unlawful profit shifting out of the country.

It conservatively amounts to R8bn a year in foregone taxes, and some of the largest multinationals are the biggest culprits.

The working papers, both authored by Ludvig Wier, a doctoral fellow at the University of Copenhagen, are among the first to emerge from a new research programme, SA-Tied. It is a tie-up of the National Treasury and other economic cluster ministries with several international research institutions, including the UN University World Institute for Development Economics Research.

The crux of the outcome has been the creation of a high-quality, anonymised tax information database on companies and individuals operating in SA that is enabling the authorities to gain fresh insights into the workings of the economy — and the way to close tax loopholes.

The two studies are the first to exploit actual tax returns to estimate profit shifting in a developing country. Until now only Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and the US have granted researchers access to multinationals’ tax returns.

The issue of profit shifting — when multinationals lower their global tax bill by shifting their earnings from affiliates in high-tax countries to those in low-tax countries — is particularly relevant for SA, given its fiscal squeeze, reliance on corporate tax receipts and growing exposure to foreign-owned firms.

Since 1994, there has been an explosion of foreign activity in SA. As a share of GDP, the earnings of foreign-owned corporations have doubled in the past 25 years.

A clear incentive exists for these firms to shift profits out of SA, where the corporate tax rate has been 28% since 2008 — four percentage points above the world average and 13 percentage points above nearby tax haven Mauritius.

Even though there are only about 2,000 foreign-owned firms out of a total of 1.2-million businesses in SA, these are large compared with domestic operations, accounting for more than 30% of the sales of all firms operating in the country. Roughly one-fifth of these foreign-owned companies are owned directly through tax havens.

In the first tax paper, "Big and Unprofitable", Wier and the Treasury’s Hayley Reynolds estimate that on average haven-owned businesses avoid taxation on as much as 80% of their true income by understating it in SA. The assessment was made by comparing the wage, asset and turnover data of local firms with that of foreign-owned companies.

Where the study breaks new ground is in finding that this aggregate tax loss conceals large differences across firms in accordance with their size. Most firms shift little or no income to tax havens, while a few large firms shift a lot.