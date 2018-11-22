smokin’
Illicit cigarettes: the evil burning down SA’s economy
The boom in the illicit cigarette trade coincides with skulduggery at the country’s revenue service, Sars, under former tax commissioner Tom Moyane, who was recently fired at the recommendation of the Nugent inquiry. How is it that a parallel illicit business operates quite openly; has it led to the huge slump in tobacco excise revenue; and why are the newcomers and established players like BAT at each other’s throats?
22 November 2018 - 05:00
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.