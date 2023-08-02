News & Fox

PODCAST: Business tries one more time

02 August 2023 - 10:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

This time, business is not trying to fix, like, everything. This time it is just trying to fix three things.

It is sort of a lesson learned in trying to tie up with government, but will greater focus — a new business partnership focuses only on electricity, logistics and crime — mean better, or any, outcomes?

That remains to be seen, says Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge, because at some stage when you do business with the ANC, you end up in the mud with the real boss, the ANC itself, and not many people survive that intact.

EDITORIAL: Have CEOs been suckered by ANC promises?

The business sector is in cloud-cuckoo-land if it thinks the ruling party will ever really quit its addiction to zombie economics
Opinion
5 hours ago

Leading CEOs to meet Ramaphosa to report on collaboration

CEOs have pledged to help tackle socioeconomic crises facing SA
National
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Patriotic CEOs must make sure to get a return on their investment

Ramaphosa is happy to grant business leaders an audience, often agrees with them, but frequently nothing happens
Opinion
6 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
PODCAST: Business tries one more time
News & Fox
2.
WATCH: What South Africa’s dirty water does to ...
News & Fox
3.
PODCAST: There are ample grain supplies in the ...
News & Fox
4.
Why hospital security guards can’t keep doctors ...
News & Fox
5.
How dirty is Hammanskraal’s water? Very, experts ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.