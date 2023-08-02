This time, business is not trying to fix, like, everything. This time it is just trying to fix three things.
It is sort of a lesson learned in trying to tie up with government, but will greater focus — a new business partnership focuses only on electricity, logistics and crime — mean better, or any, outcomes?
That remains to be seen, says Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge, because at some stage when you do business with the ANC, you end up in the mud with the real boss, the ANC itself, and not many people survive that intact.
PODCAST: Business tries one more time
