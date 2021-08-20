Complete an LLB degree through part-time study with UKZN’s School of Law

What UKZN’s part-time LLB programme offers:

A prestigious qualification, which is the first requirement for becoming an attorney or advocate;

An excellent foundation for a wide range of other career options;

Offered through part-time study by UKZN’s fully accredited School of Law.

Overview of the LLB degree:

This undergraduate degree is a professional qualification, which is an essential requirement to qualify as a legal practitioner in SA. It’s also a gateway to a wide range of global careers in maritime law, environmental law, trademark and patent law, international trade law, criminal law and human rights law.

But a law degree is not just for aspiring attorneys and advocates. Virtually every public and private institution of any significance employs legal experts and compliance officers, while the LLB degree also provides an excellent foundation for a career in upper management. The degree is offered by UKZN’s School of Law, via the Centre for Extended Legal Studies.

Structure and duration

The LLB degree is an NQF level 8 qualification, with a structured curriculum consisting of 520 credits. The part-time curriculum is identical to the full-time curriculum but spread over a six-year period (12 semesters) with a lighter course load each semester to accommodate students in full-time employment. A copy of the detailed curriculum can be obtained on request from the contact people listed below.

Method of delivery

Tuition is mainly using downloadable materials and online classes (such as Zoom sessions). Assessments will be done and submitted online. Students will not need to attend classes on campus to participate in the programme but will need a stable internet connection, and their own suitable device (desktop, laptop or smartphone). Students will also need to be adequately computer literate.

Do I meet the entrance criteria?

Entrance criteria will depend on your existing qualification(s):

If your highest qualification is an NSC-Deg, you will require:

A minimum APS of 32, excluding Life Orientation;



English (home language) at Level 5, or English (first additional language) at Level 6;



Maths at Level 3 or Mathematical Literacy at Level 5.

If you have one or more recognised tertiary qualifications, your application will be evaluated primarily on the basis of this/these qualifications, taking account of their nature, level and other relevant factors.

Though selection is based primarily on academic merit, relevant working experience may also be considered in certain cases.

Fees

The fees for 2022 have not yet been determined. The tuition fee for 2021 was R5,470 for a 16 credit module. An increase of 5% to 10% can be expected for 2022.

How to apply:

Click here to apply online before September 30 2021 .

Ensure that the following documents are attached to your application:



*Certified copy of your ID;

* Certified copy of your matric certificate;

* Certified copy of all tertiary certificate(s);

* Certified copy of your complete academic record, showing your results for all previous tertiary-level studies;

* Detailed CV; and

* Letter of motivation, indicating why you should be accepted for the programme and how you intend to fund your studies if accepted.

Contact us:

For further information and assistance with the application procedure:

Applicants with surnames beginning A-MK, can contact Bongani Hlatshwayo at HlatshwayoB@ukzn.ac.za.

Applicants with surnames beginning ML-Z, can contact Silindile Hlongwane at HlongwaneS@ukzn.ac.za.

For general enquiries regarding the part-time LLB programme, contact the programme manager Shaun Kruger at KrugerS@ukzn.ac.za.

PLEASE NOTE:

The Part-time LLB is a self-funded teaching programme and, as such, students are not eligible for NSFAS funding, university residence, or financial concessions from the university. Students will be required to obtain financial clearance each semester before registration. This will require the settlement of all fees owing from previous studies.

