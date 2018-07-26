Isabel dos Santos: The fall of Africa's richest woman

Unsurprisingly, the state provided the sovereign guarantee for this shell company, which had been fully registered the month before, to secure US $1.5 billion in funding for the operation. Furthermore, the state Port Authority (Porto de Luanda) was instructed to buy 40% shares of the newly established company for an undisclosed amount.

Now, Isabel dos Santos wants to sue the state for an alleged breach of contract. On June 20, in a scathing rebuttal of her statement, the Ministry of Transport called out her father’s abuse of power and her lies.

The legal argument used by Isabel dos Santos’ enterprise is quite baffling: “The law applicable for this project is the Law on the Port Concessions and it was correctly applied by the former government in this case. The Law on Public Contracts – which could have demanded the holding of a public tender – does not apply to contracts for Port Concessions, as the current government underscores now.”

According to the Ministry of Transport’s press release, José Eduardo dos Santos awarded the contract without any tender and “without observing any formalisms”.

Furthermore, the ministry called out Isabel dos Santos’ lie that “Atlantic Ventures was set up as a partnership including national and international investors who are leaders in the port industry”. It also made clear that the state would cough up the investment.

The government revealed the names fronting for Isabel dos Santos as shareholders of Atlantic Ventures S.A. Her cousin and personal lawyer, Fidel Kiluanje Araújo, holds 99% of the share, while four other sidekicks equally split the remaining one percent. The government says that it is public knowledge that none of the names mentioned have any background experience to undertake such a major project, and that neither Isabel dos Santos nor any foreign investor is part of the said company.

Legal analyst Rui Verde has studied the laws applicable to the contract and simply writes that Atlantic Ventures S.A legal argument does not fly: “There is no legal norm that makes an exception of public tender for a port concession contract. Thus, it must be subjected to the normal procedures for administrative contracts. That is the Law on Public Contracts (Law 9/16) [of 2016].”

The nightmares to come

Isabel dos Santos’ insatiable greed to devour Angola’s political economy was only matched by her own arrogance that the country was hers for the taking.