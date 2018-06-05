SHIRA OVIDE: How Apple just smashed Facebook with a wild curveball

Those website icons are also part of Facebook's massive data-harvesting system. When websites have those icons, they send information about people's web activity back to Facebook, which uses the information to fill out the personal digital dossiers they have on billions of people in order to improve how it tailors the advertisements Facebook sells. Many Facebook users aren’t aware that the company collects information about non-Facebook websites that people visit, even if they don’t click on any of those “like” or “share” buttons. This harvesting is standard internet practice.

On Monday, however, Apple threw the internet economy a curveball. As part of what Apple says is a commitment to digital privacy, the company’s Safari web browsers for Mac computers, iPhones and iPads will start showing pop-up alerts to people every time they're surfing a website that is beaming information on their activity back to the mother ships at Facebook or other companies. The person then has a chance to click yes or no to sharing web-browser information with Facebook or others. The Safari policy change isn't specifically targeted at Facebook, but it also is specifically targeted at Facebook, given its pervasive information collection about web activity.

This may become very annoying; imagine getting what could be multiple alerts every time you visit a website. Many websites do this already to alert people to the information they collect such as "cookies," and it is irksome. But Apple is now essentially forcing people to repeatedly decide whether they will allow Facebook to track information on their web browser actions.