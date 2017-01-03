A medical guide to the 18 deadliest drug-resistant infections

Mycobacterium tuberculosis is spread through the air and usually infects the lungs, but can also infect organs such as the brain or kidneys. If caught early, the infection is largely treatable, but drug-resistant strains have emerged over the years. Some do not respond to many types of antibiotics and can be deadly in immunocompromised patients, such as those with HIV.

CDC threat category: Serious

The CDC conducts active tuberculosis surveillance in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. In 2011, 50 people died of drug-resistant tuberculosis.

Vancomycin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (VRSA)