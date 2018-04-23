BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS: The disgusting, pointless violence of the Kaizer Chiefs fans

'I struggle to understand the madness in the method of visiting such violence on someone trying to make an honest living'

EXTRACT:

In the blink of an eye and in a frenzy of lawlessness, several fires were started as the stadium went up in smoke. Scores of people were walking wounded.

I struggle to understand the madness in the method of visiting such violence on someone trying to make an honest living.

Did the victim miss the chances that Ryan Moon, Joseph Molingoane, Hendrick Ekstein, Leonardo Castro and Bernard Parker wasted?

The victim certainly didn’t sign Steve Komphela who declared “to whom much is given, much is expected” when he was unveiled by Kaizer Motaung and Bobby Motaung on June 17 in 2015.

Komphela, who resigned with immediate effect in the post-match press conference, has given Chiefs fans grief – barren season after barren season.