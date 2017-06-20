'Reasons to vote ANC' book with blank pages is now a bestseller
The book, purportedly written by 'Thami Thami' caused a few laughs when it appeared on shelves
20 June 2017 - 13:58
A book with the title 'Reasons to vote ANC - an in-depth guide' is trending at number five on the book charts at the Exclusive Books Sandton City branch.
But there's a catch. Or should that be a punchline?
The book consists entirely of blank pages with the only words appearing on its cover and title page.
The book, purportedly written by 'Thami Thami' caused a few laughs when it appeared on shelves last month. Now it appears to be selling in large numbers.
For a glimpse of the book's scintillating writing, see the Facebook posts below.
