'Reasons to vote ANC' book with blank pages is now a bestseller

The book, purportedly written by 'Thami Thami' caused a few laughs when it appeared on shelves

20 June 2017 - 13:58 RDM Staff

A book with the title 'Reasons to vote ANC - an in-depth guide' is trending at number five on the book charts at the Exclusive Books Sandton City branch.

But there's a catch. Or should that be a punchline?

The book consists entirely of blank pages with the only words appearing on its cover and title page.

The book, purportedly written by 'Thami Thami' caused a few laughs when it appeared on shelves last month. Now it appears to be selling in large numbers.

For a glimpse of the book's scintillating writing, see the Facebook posts below.

 

