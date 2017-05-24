RIP, Mr Bond. Actor Roger Moore has died

Tributes poured in from celebrities including actors Russell Crowe and Mia Farrow and from UNICEF, the United Nations Children's Fund for which he worked as a "goodwill ambassador".

The official Twitter feed of British composer Andrew Lloyd Webber posted, "Farewell dearest Roger, All our love", while U.S. reality TV star Kris Jenner dubbed Moore "the ultimate James Bond".

"Breaking Bad" star Bryan Cranston tweeted: "Saddened @sirrogermoore passed today. Had a great chat about acting & life 6 mo. ago. Generous and kind. RIP Mr. Bond."

The son of a London policeman, Moore once said the upper-crust image he portrayed both on and off the screen was a carefully nurtured cover for his shyness and timidity.

"I couldn't walk into a restaurant on my own for 20 or 30 years ...," he once said, saying that all changed when he found fame in the role. "(But) that's not really me. Timid me would rather stay home and have a sandwich."

Moore said he was terrified by the stunts he had to perform as Bond and would steel himself before facing the cameras in sex scenes with a mixture of valium and beer.

URBANE ENGLISHMAN

Moore's big breakthrough as an actor came in 1962, when he won the part of "The Saint" in a popular television series of the same name. In this role, he honed his image of the urbane Englishman with a stream of damsels to rescue from distress.