Any resemblance between Trump and this giant rooster is purely coincidental ...

A factory in eastern China is racing to keep up with demand for its new clutch - giant inflatable rooster balloons that bear what some say is an uncanny resemblance to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

The Zhejiang-based factory has already produced 30 of the inflatables, some of which are up to 20 meters (65.6 feet) in height, and all sporting puffed-up combs of gold.

Li Haiyan, manager at Caile Inflatable Products Co, said he still has plenty of orders to go before the Lunar New Year arrives on Jan. 28.

The likeness to Trump is pure coincidence and unintended, Li said, and many Chinese will only associate its appearance with that of this year's zodiac animal - the rooster.

Li would not say where the inspiration for the design came from, but local media have commented on the inflatables' remarkable likeness to a statue that appeared in front of a shopping mall in northern Shanxi province in late December.