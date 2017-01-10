Popcorn

Man who put the 'weed' in Hollywood arrested

10 January 2017 - 09:45 AM Staff Writer
The Hollywood sign after alteration. Picture: REUTERS
The Hollywood sign after alteration. Picture: REUTERS

’Hollyweed’ sign prankster arrested  Los Angeles, Jan 10, 2017 (AFP) -  Los Angeles police on Monday arrested a local artist suspected of a New Year’s Day prank in which he altered the letters of the famous Hollywood sign to read “Hollyweed.”  Zachary Cole Fernandez, 30, was booked on a misdemeanor charge when he voluntarily surrendered to the authorities with his attorney at his side.

He was released on his own recognizance and ordered to appear in court on February 15, a police spokesman said.

Fernandez, who goes by the moniker “Jesus Hands” said he was inspired to change the sign by a similar incident in 1976 that was the work of an art student named Daniel Finegood.

He and his partner conducted research on the sign to determine how to scale the structure and place tarps over the 45-foot-tall o’s to turn them into e’s, Fernandez told the online magazine Vice.

They aimed to prompt a conversation about cannabis after California voters approved a measure to legalize recreational marijuana in November, he said.

But while many chuckled at his daring feat, one Los Angeles councilman, David Ryu, said he was not amused and would push for Fernandez to be prosecuted to the fullest.

“The Hollywood sign has seen many alteration attempts over the years for people seeking notoriety or commercial gain,” he said in a statement. “Pranks of this nature deplete the resources of our valuable public safety personnel, in both responding to the prank and in responding to the increased crowds and copycat attempts that these incidents generate.”  Police said Fernandez was charged with a misdemeanor charge of trespass, as opposed to vandalism, because he did not damage the sign.

The landmark was erected in 1923 as “Hollywoodland” to advertise a local real estate development.

It has undergone a number of transformations over the years, including in 1987, when pranksters changed it to “Holywood” to mark the visit of Pope John Paul II.

-AFP

More Popcorn

La La Land dominates the Golden Globes as Trump breaks Streep's heart

"La La Land" danced off with seven Golden Globes on Sunday in a ceremony marked by surprises and a stinging indictment by Meryl Streep of U.S. ...
Popcorn
1 day ago

28 years in the making, Scorcese finally releases 'Silence'

Twenty-eight years in the making, Martin Scorsese's "Silence" premiered on Thursday, raising questions of faith over both the subject matter and in ...
Popcorn
4 days ago

BBC stirs controversy with 'Real Housewives of ISIS' satire

The women, dressed in hijabs and speaking with clear English accents, compare their looks in suicide vests while posting the pictures online
Popcorn
4 days ago

50-year-old Janet Jackson gives birth to baby boy

Pop star Janet Jackson gave birth on Tuesday to her first child, a boy, at the age of 50, her publicist said. "Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al ...
Popcorn
6 days ago

The eight hottest new watches for 2017

The new year won’t truly begin until, well, midnight on Jan. 1. But for the people who make and market the most impeccable timepieces that tell you ...
Popcorn
6 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Man who put the 'weed' in Hollywood arrested
Popcorn
2.
La La Land dominates the Golden Globes as Trump ...
Popcorn
3.
BBC stirs controversy with 'Real Housewives of ...
Popcorn
4.
28 years in the making, Scorcese finally releases ...
Popcorn

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.