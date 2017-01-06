BBC stirs controversy with 'Real Housewives of ISIS' satire

The women, dressed in hijabs and speaking with clear English accents, also compare their looks in suicide vests while posting the pictures online but then argue over the fact that their attire clashes as two have the same suicide vest.

"You're gonna need a lot of Semtex to kill that one," one says. While another scrubs the floor, she says: "Didn't have to do this in [the English city of] Birmingham."

Tens of thousands of people have traveled to fight in Syria and Iraq where many end up with militant groups such as Islamic State, which uses an extreme interpretation of Islam to justify attacks on its foes and impose repressive rule in areas it has captured.

Islamic State has used the internet to tempt recruits from across the world, including sometimes well-educated young men and women from British cities.

British police said last January 56 women and girls from Britain had gone to Syria and there have been several high-profile cases including three schoolgirls who left London in February, 2015. One of the girls was reported to have been killed last August.

"RIGHT TO SATIRIZE"

IS demands what it calls proper Islamic behavior for citizens of its self-proclaimed caliphate but allows sexual slavery of non-Muslim women, and widespread rape of women and girls, according to witnesses from the region.

Under Islamic State's rules, women are required to largely stay at home or wear head-to-toe black coverings if they venture out. The internet, music and cell phones are banned.

In one scene in the BBC satire, a woman parades a chain that ties her to a cooker: "Ali's brought me a new chain which is eight foot long so I can almost get outside, which is great."