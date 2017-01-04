The eight hottest new watches for 2017

The new year won’t truly begin until, well, midnight on Jan. 1. But for the people who make and market the most impeccable timepieces that tell you it’s midnight, the year won't begin until Jan. 16, when the 27th annual Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie will open in Geneva.

The coming edition of SIHH will usher 30 exhibitors—a mix of Richemont-owned houses and independent artisan brands—into a convention center to show their latest wares, thereby setting the tone for 2017. What trends should we expect to detect? Which will emerge, among exclusive watchmakers, as the leader of the pack? Only time will tell. Time—and the tip sheet below, wherein we preview eight noteworthy new pieces.

Girard-Perregaux 1966 WW.TC