BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Julius Malema has taken over leadership of Jacob Zuma’s looting brigands
Pravin Gordhan — diligent, upstanding competent and incorruptible, a rare breed in this era of instant gratification — is being let down by his side
It’s all beginning to make sense. With Jacob Zuma finally off centre stage, it’s been surprising that his followers still have the nerve to cock a snook at the new establishment. That they don’t seem to have lost their swagger. It’s now evident they have found a new hero in Julius Malema.
He has not only picked up the baton, but is deploying the propaganda tools left by Bell Pottinger even better than Zuma did — white monopoly capital, radical economic transformation and so on, with racist insults thrown in for good measure.
He’s now the leader of the looting brigands; defender of the miscreants who’ve laid waste to this country and made it the laughing stock of the world.
