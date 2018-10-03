PETER BRUCE: SA so polarised that it's tearing at the seams

'The place is so polarised that you have to agree with people 100%, 100% of the time otherwise you're the enemy'

The worst of the week, though, was reserved for President Cyril Ramaphosa. In New York for a host of meetings, he was grabbed for a quick (like, really quick) interview by Bloomberg.

Trying to counter Donald Trump's recent tweet that he wanted his secretary of state to "study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers", Ramaphosa stumbled badly and said "there is no killing of farmers or white farmers in SA".

Which is not true, as Ramaphosa knows. Only last year he told parliament: "We condemn the farm killings that continue to take place in our country, because we can never justify any form of taking of life. The farm killings must be brought to an end."