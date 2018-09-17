JUSTICE MALALA: Why dictators and despots rejoice at Zuma and Trump
'The ICC will most likely now weaken and die. The poor and powerless, the weak and defenceless, will have no one to turn to. The bad guys are winning'
EXTRACT
Zuma, a major proponent of the dissolution of the ICC, wasn’t the only one celebrating. President Omar al-Bashir of Sudan, a man indicted for allegedly killing 300,000 of his fellow Africans, was probably also getting down. President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, accused of presiding over the killing of several thousand alleged drug dealers and addicts, was also probably popping champagne. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power since 1986, possibly joined in with his own festivities.
Who else would have been partying this past weekend? Oh yes, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin was also probably downing vodka shots.
