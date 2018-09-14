KARYN MAUGHAN: Zuma 'not scared' to testify to state capture commission
'He’s not running away and he is not scared to come. He’s willing to come to testify'
EXTRACT
Zuma’s lawyers released a statement on Thursday insisting that he is “cooperating” with the inquiry. He hit back at Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, asking him to respond to the evidence against him, calling it “unfortunate”.
“Former president Zuma made an election in terms of the rules of the commission that he will not apply to cross-examine the witnesses who allegedly implicated him or may implicate him,” the statement read.
“It would seem that despite him cooperating with the commission his election (in terms of the commission’s own rules) is misunderstood as non-cooperation. We find this very unfortunate.
